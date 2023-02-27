New Means

On shifting from forum to pipeline
Joshua P. Hill
How we can make our communities more directly democratic
Joshua P. Hill
And an outlook, one that we can develop if we practice
Joshua P. Hill
1
The movement, and the finale
Joshua P. Hill

January 2023

We can't reach the world we need with police standing in the way
Joshua P. Hill
The Theology of Octavia Butler
Joshua P. Hill
1
Being honest, seeing the harms, and getting to the root
Joshua P. Hill
2
We worship with our actions, even if we don't pray.
12
Gratitude and Building the Sacred in 2023
Joshua P. Hill

December 2022

Letting go and experiencing a new happiness
Joshua P. Hill
20
Wishing you a happy Hanukkah, a merry Christmas, and a happy Holidays!
Joshua P. Hill
Afro-Futurism, Monica Coleman, and Making a Way Out of No Way
Joshua P. Hill
1
