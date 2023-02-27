New Means
Are we using Social Media all wrong?
On shifting from forum to pipeline
Joshua P. Hill
Feb 27
23
Practicing Dirty Democracy
How we can make our communities more directly democratic
Joshua P. Hill
Feb 20
23
Being Radical is a Skill
And an outlook, one that we can develop if we practice
Joshua P. Hill
Feb 12
55
1
Earthseed Part 5
The movement, and the finale
Joshua P. Hill
Feb 5
12
January 2023
A Better World Requires Abolition
We can't reach the world we need with police standing in the way
Joshua P. Hill
Jan 28
47
Earthseed Part 4
The Theology of Octavia Butler
Joshua P. Hill
Jan 22
13
1
What Has Patriarchy Ever Done for You?
Being honest, seeing the harms, and getting to the root
Joshua P. Hill
Jan 16
35
2
What Do You Worship?
We worship with our actions, even if we don't pray.
Jan 9
42
12
Happy New Year!
Gratitude and Building the Sacred in 2023
Joshua P. Hill
Jan 2
11
December 2022
Better Ways to be a Man
Letting go and experiencing a new happiness
Joshua P. Hill
Dec 29, 2022
74
20
From a Jew who likes Christmas
Wishing you a happy Hanukkah, a merry Christmas, and a happy Holidays!
Joshua P. Hill
Dec 25, 2022
41
Earthseed Part 3
Afro-Futurism, Monica Coleman, and Making a Way Out of No Way
Joshua P. Hill
Dec 21, 2022
15
1
