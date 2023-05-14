About a month ago I said that although I’ve come to enjoy writing about personal experiences more and more, I will occasionally reserve the most heavily personal stories for paying readers. So here is the second installment in that little series. It’s about becoming a teacher, some disillusionment, and how we can treat our kids better, change education, and change the world.

And Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms out there! I’m fortunate to have a Mom who is a teacher, and who taught me more throughout my life than I could ever possibly measure.

[Me as a very very, young teacher haha, accidentally matching with a student.]