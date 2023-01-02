First a quick thank you, to all of you. The support I’ve received from so many of you is immensely humbling, and has been a truly amazing part of my 2022. This specific piece is for paid subscribers, as a thank you for your generosity and for allowing me to move towards a life where I spend more of my time writing and organizing. Thank you all so much, and Happy New Year!

I was talking with someone I love about taking time to reflect during this season, and we agreed that ritualized reflection, some tradition or practice of looking back at the past year, seemed like something to aspire to. So I sat down to journal about 2022, and I’m so glad I did.