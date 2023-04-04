Over the past couple months I’ve realized both that I really enjoy writing about my personal experiences, in that it feels deeply rewarding at times and that it allows me to make abstract political ideas more real to people, and that I don’t want to share too much of my life widely online. So, although I’ll keep working in anecdotes from my life throughout my writing, I’ll occasionally be putting the more in-depth personal stories behind the paywall in an ongoing effort to strike a balance here.

And today is the first of those, hope you enjoy!